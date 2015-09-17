Sept 17 Premier Farnell Plc :

* Underlying sales growth of 2.9 pct year on year

* Adjusted operating profit of 41.0 mln stg down 9.9 pct year on year

* H1 adjusted operating profit margin of 8.2 pct (2014/15: 9.5 pct)

* Full year adjusted operating profit now expected to be in range 73 mln stg to 77 mln stg

* We will refocus on fundamentals of distribution: product, pricing and proposition

* Board has taken decision to sell Akron Brass

* Group will cease direct operations in brazil due to sub-optimal returns and high costs of operation

* Board's operational review announced in July is progressing well and is targeted on following areas: trading, operations, support and working capital

* Our ongoing global drive for efficiency is set to deliver 4 mln stg in annualised benefit for current year

* Interim dividend of 2.6p per share, a reduction of 40.9 pct on prior year interim

* Will target a sustainable and progressive dividend with cover of 1.5x to 2.0x

