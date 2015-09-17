BRIEF-Humanwell Healthcare Group to pay cash div 1.1 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.1 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
Sept 17 Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA :
* Enters agreement with Manremyc to develop Nyaditum Resae nutritional supplement
* Sees Nyaditum Resae for tuberculosis to enter European market by the end of 2017
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.