BRIEF-Humanwell Healthcare Group to pay cash div 1.1 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.1 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
Sept 17 Zeltia SA :
* Says PharmaMar starts phase II for PM1183 for patients with various advanced stage tumors
* Says PharmaMar starts "basket" type phase II for PM1183 on an international group of 225 patients
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.1 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.