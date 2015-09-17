Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 17 Obducat AB :
* Says has received an order from IMDEA-Nanociencia Institute in Madrid, Spain for the supply of an EITRE 3 NIL system
* Says ENITRE system to IMDEA-Nanociencia Institute will be delivered during Q3 this year Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order