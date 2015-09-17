Sept 17 Albaraka Turk Katilim Bankasi AS :

* Secures $278 million and 154.5 million euros ($174.60 million) murabaha syndication loan

* Says loan cost realized for 367 days maturity tranche at LIBOR/EURIBOR+110 bps and for 2 years 3 days maturity tranche at LIBOR/EURIBOR+125 bps Source text for Eikon:

