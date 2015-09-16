Sept 16 City Service AB :

* Says EGM approves conversion of company into a European Company

* Company, being public limited-liability company incorporated under Estonian laws, will be transformed to European public limited-liability company (Societas Europaea or SE)

* Says conversion of company into an SE shall not result in winding up of company or in creation of a new legal person Source text - bit.ly/1ihdqF7

