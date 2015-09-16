Sept 16 Rosbank PJSC :

* Says sets coupon rates for first and second coupon periods of 10 billion rouble ($153.65 million) A8 series bonds at 11.80 pct per annum, or 59.16 roubles per bond Source text - bit.ly/1F2FDKw

($1 = 65.0830 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)