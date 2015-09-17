BRIEF-Joy City Property says FY net profit RMB797.6 mln
* FY net profit RMB 797.581 million versus RMB 726.1 million a year ago
Sept 17 Baloise Holding AG :
* Sells closed life insurance portfolio in Germany
* Life insurance portfolio of German branch of Baloise Life Ltd sold to Frankfurter Leben-Gruppe
* Portfolio of Basler Lebensversicherungs-AG (Hamburg), which amounts to around 7.7 billion Swiss francs, is not affected by transaction
* Portfolio that has been sold has a sum insured of 1.9 billion Swiss francs ($1.96 billion)
* After purchase, Frankfurter Leben-Gruppe will operate company as a separate entity and is making a transfer offer to 100 or so employees who have worked on portfolio to date Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 0.9702 Swiss francs)
