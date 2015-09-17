BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
Sept 17 Georg Fischer AG :
* GF Machining Solutions, a division of GF, plans to increase its production capacity for milling machines to meet strong customer demand for its high speed milling machines
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.