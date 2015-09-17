Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 17 Rocket Internet SE :
* HelloFresh GmbH financing round of 75.0 million euros values company at 2.6 billion euros ($3 billion)
* Rocket Internet total shareholding in HelloFresh changes as result of this capital increase from 58.9 pct to 57.2 pct (excluding effects from additional management stock related compensation)
* This results in an increase in last portfolio value ("LPV") of Rocket Internet's stake in HelloFresh by 1.1 billion euros (from 0.4 billion euros to 1.5 billion euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8856 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
