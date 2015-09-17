BRIEF-Humanwell Healthcare Group to pay cash div 1.1 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
Sept 17 Zealand Pharma A/S :
* Advances its proprietary, long-acting GLP-2 analogue, ZP1848, into clinical phase II development for the treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS)
* Says GLP-2 based therapy has demonstrated clinical benefits in patients with SBS, and ZP1848 has a unique stability profile in liquid formulation with potential for convenient administration
* Enrolment of first patients into a proof-of-concept trial is planned for Q1 2016
* Says start of phase II development of ZP1848 for SBS is an important step in line with Zealand's strategic focus on increasing value of proprietary pipeline
* Primary objective of trial will be to assess intestinal absorption
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.