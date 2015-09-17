Sept 17 Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Oriola-KD and MSD BV, MSD's Dutch subsidiary and primary supplier for the Nordic region, have signed a new long-term cooperation agreement

* Says according to the cooperation agreement, Oriola-KD offers MSD pharmaceutical storage and distribution services and a broad range of tailored services in Finland

