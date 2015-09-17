BRIEF-Noble Iron announces additional financing
* Announced a $3 million loan facility, of which $2 million has been committed, to fund working capital and growth initiatives
Sept 17 Goldbach Group AG :
* Goldbach Media (Switzerland) AG and 3 Plus Group extend cooperation
* Says it will take out a loan of 14.74 billion yen from U-NEXT SPC on March 31