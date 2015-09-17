BRIEF-Noble Iron announces additional financing
* Announced a $3 million loan facility, of which $2 million has been committed, to fund working capital and growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Sept 17 Axel Springer SE
* Ringier and Axel Springer sign contract to create jointly owned company in Switzerland
* New joint-venture company will accommodate all Ringier publications in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland
* Ringier will fully consolidate its stake in planned new company
* Axel Springer will consolidate its earnings from new company on a pro-rata basis
* Ringier Axel Springer Media Switzerland AG plans to commence its operations on January 1, 2016 Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Says it will take out a loan of 14.74 billion yen from U-NEXT SPC on March 31