UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 17 Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi As
* Signs project deal with Tres Enerji on cogeneration facility with 8.7 MW installed power
* Cogeneration project to produce approximately 29,400 mWh electric energy and 17,640 mWh thermal energy annually
* Project to be realized with Build-Operate-Transfer model
* Deal is for 4 years and Banvit reserves the right to renew the contract Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.