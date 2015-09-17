Sept 17 Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi As

* Signs project deal with Tres Enerji on cogeneration facility with 8.7 MW installed power

* Cogeneration project to produce approximately 29,400 mWh electric energy and 17,640 mWh thermal energy annually

* Project to be realized with Build-Operate-Transfer model

* Deal is for 4 years and Banvit reserves the right to renew the contract Source text for Eikon:

