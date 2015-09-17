BRIEF-Far East Horizon says FY net profit for the year is RMB 2.88 bln
* Net profit for the year RMB 2.88 billion versus RMB 2.50 billion
Sept 17 SimCorp A/S :
* Discloses that the new client, announced in company announcement from Sept. 1, is UBS Global Asset Management
* references are made to initial announcement and joint announcement issued by offeror and company dated 27 March 2017.