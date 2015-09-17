Sept 17 Great Portland Estates Plc :

* Ben Chambers, investment director, has decided to leave business

* Ben Chambers is intending to set up his own company, focussing on smaller properties in and around London.

* Ben Chambers has agreed to stay with GPE until end of March 2016

* Recruitment process is already underway