BRIEF-Far East Horizon says FY net profit for the year is RMB 2.88 bln
* Net profit for the year RMB 2.88 billion versus RMB 2.50 billion
Sept 17 Great Portland Estates Plc :
* Ben Chambers, investment director, has decided to leave business
* Ben Chambers is intending to set up his own company, focussing on smaller properties in and around London.
* Ben Chambers has agreed to stay with GPE until end of March 2016
* Recruitment process is already underway
* references are made to initial announcement and joint announcement issued by offeror and company dated 27 March 2017.