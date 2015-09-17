Sept 17 Immunicum AB :

* Immunicum in collaboration with Karolinska Institute submits an application for starting a clinical study with INTUVAX in GIST

* Says study is expected to start at end of year and will be conducted at Karolinska University Hospital during about a year

* Safety and efficacy of INTUVAX in combination with sunitinib in patients with incurable Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) will be examined

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)