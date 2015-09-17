BRIEF-Humanwell Healthcare Group to pay cash div 1.1 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.1 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
Sept 17 Immunicum AB :
* Immunicum in collaboration with Karolinska Institute submits an application for starting a clinical study with INTUVAX in GIST
* Says study is expected to start at end of year and will be conducted at Karolinska University Hospital during about a year
* Safety and efficacy of INTUVAX in combination with sunitinib in patients with incurable Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) will be examined
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.1 yuan / 10 shares for FY 2016
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay caused by regulators' concerns over manufacturing issues.