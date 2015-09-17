Sept 17 Montea CVA :

* Says new projects are to bolster growth for Montea in Belgium and the Netherlands

* Announces expansion of its real estate portfolio with two projects in Belgium, launch of DHL hub in Brucargo and partnership agreement with Focus Invest for development of "Kampershoek-Noord" logistics facility on 160,000 square meters of land in Weert, Netherlands Source text: bit.ly/1QktbpL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)