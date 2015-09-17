UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 17 Italia Independent Group SpA :
* Reports H1 net sales in 34.7 percent growth, equal to 24.94 million euros ($28.17 million) (18.52 million euros as at June 30, 2014)
* H1 EBITDA rises by 19.2 percent, to reach 3.98 million euros (3.34 million euros as at June 30, 2014)
* Board of directors resolved to begin the preliminary analyses and assessments for the admission of shares to trading on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) of Italian Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8853 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.