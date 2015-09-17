BRIEF-ASF Group says to develop A$9 bln infrastructure project in Castle Green area
* ASF Group Ltd and London Borough of Barking & Dagenham will be working jointly together in assessing and developing a infrastructure project in Castle Green area
Sept 17 Compagnie Lebon SA :
* Reports H1 net income group share of 8.1 million euros ($9.2 million) versus 5.5 million euros a year ago
* Says growth in H1 confirms target of doubling value of NAV + dividends in 10 years time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* ASF Group Ltd and London Borough of Barking & Dagenham will be working jointly together in assessing and developing a infrastructure project in Castle Green area
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ICBCIL Finance Co. Ltd.'s (A/Stable) proposed long-term senior unsecured US dollar notes an expected 'A(EXP)' rating. ICBCIL Finance functions as the exclusive treasury platform for the offshore leasing operations of ICBC Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. (ICBC Leasing). The notes will be issued under ICBCIL Finance's existing medium-term note (MTN) programme and will have the benefit of a ke