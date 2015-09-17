Fitch Rates ICBCIL Finance's USD Notes 'A(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ICBCIL Finance Co. Ltd.'s (A/Stable) proposed long-term senior unsecured US dollar notes an expected 'A(EXP)' rating. ICBCIL Finance functions as the exclusive treasury platform for the offshore leasing operations of ICBC Financial Leasing Co. Ltd. (ICBC Leasing). The notes will be issued under ICBCIL Finance's existing medium-term note (MTN) programme and will have the benefit of a ke