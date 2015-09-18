BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
Sept 18 Swiss Prime Site AG :
* Says Swiss Prime Anlagestiftung (SPA), successfully launched on Sept. 17, its new investment group "SPA Immobilien Schweiz" with initial public offering of 550 million Swiss francs ($573 million) Source text - bit.ly/1P6dXEy Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9607 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.