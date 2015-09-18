BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
Sept 18 Corem Property Group AB :
* Makes offer for Tribona AB (publ)
* Offers 42 Swedish crowns per Tribona share
* Offer price represents premium of 17.3 pct when compared to closing price on Sept. 7, the last trading day before Tribona announced that discussions regarding a public offer for the company take place, and a premium of 9.7 pct for Tribonas share when compared to the closing price on Sept. 17
* Purchase price will partly be paid in cash and partly through new share issue in Corem
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.