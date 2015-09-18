BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
Sept 18 Corem Property Group AB :
* Proposes issue of preferential shares directed towards Tribona shareholders
* Sets subscription price at 173 Swedish crowns ($21.12) per preference share
* Offers 5,906,347 shares for subscription
* Following transaction, current Tribona shareholders will hold a 6.68 pct stake in Corem
($1 = 8.1925 Swedish crowns)
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.