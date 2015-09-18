Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 18 GWS Production AB :
* Says establishes sales office in Brazil to increase regional market outreach
* New sales office is established together with a sales partner, Dr Marcos Musafir, who is financing entire sales operation in an independent company
* Agreement gives GWS right to acquire company at a later stage, if sales development shows progress according to plan
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order