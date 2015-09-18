BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
Sept 18 Ferrexpo Plc :
* Provides an update on its transactional bank in Ukraine, Bank Finance and Credit JSC, ultimately controlled by co's largest shareholder Kostyantin Zhevago
* Assessing situation as National Bank of declared Ukraine Bank F&C insolvent and will update market as necessary
* As of Sept. 16, 2015, group's total cash balance was about $280 million after payment of interim dividend
* Of this cash balance, about $174 million was held at Bank F&C with remainder held offshore
* Group's operations are not currently affected
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.