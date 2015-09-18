BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
Sept 18 Euronext:
* Fonciere Paris Nord SA to list 680,000 new ordinary shares on Euronext Paris as of Sept. 21
* Reason is redemption of non listed bonds redeemable into shares Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.