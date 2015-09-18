BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
Sept 18 Value8 NV
* Explores option to increase its 64 percent stake in Source Group
* Says BK Group, in which it holds 67.5 percent of stake, acquires Hulsbosklatt
Source text: bit.ly/1KUVAVq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.