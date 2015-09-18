Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 18 Kentima Holding publ AB :
* Q4 net sales 7.8 million Swedish crowns ($951,765) versus 10.1 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating loss 2.5 million crowns versus loss 4.0 million crowns year ago
* Sees 2015/16 revenue to increase and result to improve
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1953 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order