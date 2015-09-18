UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 18 Guy Degrenne SA :
* Announces results of capital increase: gross value raised is 10,060,204.30 euros ($11.48 million), number of shares issued is 21,404,690, unit price was 0.47 euros
* Says Diversita will hold 75.84 percent of its stake following the capital increase
Source text: bit.ly/1NHmCzW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.