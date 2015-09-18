Sept 18 UDG Healthcare Plc

* Proposed sale of United Drug Supply chain businesses and Masta to McKesson Corporation

* Has entered into a conditional agreement for sale of certain assets

* Disposed businesses will be better positioned to prosper under ownership of McKesson

* Aggregate cash consideration of EUR 407.5 million on a cash and debt free basis

* Net proceeds from disposal will facilitate increased investment in higher growth areas both organically and via acquisition

* Transaction is anticipated to complete by 31 March 2016

* CEO, Liam Fitzgerald, announces plans to retire in March 2016 and board nominates COO, Brendan Mcatamney, as his successor