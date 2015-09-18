Dutch state to cut stake in ASR to 36.8 pct with share sale
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.
Sept 18 Putprop Ltd
* Board of directors of Putprop is currently considering delisting of company from JSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
