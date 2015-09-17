BRIEF-Noble Iron announces additional financing
* Announced a $3 million loan facility, of which $2 million has been committed, to fund working capital and growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Sept 17 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
* Ericsson partners with HP to drive mobile networking
* Bilateral reseller agreement opens up enterprise market opportunities beyond Ericsson's carrier-grade Wi-Fi and provides go-to-market opportunities for Ericsson's industry-leading small cells through HP's global enterprise channels
* Leverages HP's acquisition of Aruba Networks through integration of HP's enterprise WLAN technology into Ericsson RBS 6402 picocell Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced a $3 million loan facility, of which $2 million has been committed, to fund working capital and growth initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Toshiba board approved filing at board meeting - Nikkei Westinghouse nuclear projects dogged by delays, cost overruns (Recasts with Japan government comment)