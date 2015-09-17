Sept 17 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

* Ericsson partners with HP to drive mobile networking

* Bilateral reseller agreement opens up enterprise market opportunities beyond Ericsson's carrier-grade Wi-Fi and provides go-to-market opportunities for Ericsson's industry-leading small cells through HP's global enterprise channels

* Leverages HP's acquisition of Aruba Networks through integration of HP's enterprise WLAN technology into Ericsson RBS 6402 picocell