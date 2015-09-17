Sept 17 UET United Electronic Technology AG :

* H1 consolidated revenues of 32.629 million euros ($36.95 million). This represents growth of 8.371 million euros or 35 pct compared with same period of previous year.

* H1 EBIT were also positive and amounted to 0.911 million euros, but were also below previous year's value of eur 1.322 million euros

* H1 net profit of first half of year was 2.077 million euros (previous year: 0.540 million euros)