Sept 17 Remgro Ltd

* Headline earnings for year to 30 June 2015 amounted to R7 996 million

* FY headline earnings per share increased by 20.3 pct from 1 292.4 cents to 1 555.0 cents.

* Intrinsic net asset value per share increased by 17.5% from R245.96 at 30 june 2014 to R288.89 at 30 june 2015.

* Final gross dividend of 259 cents