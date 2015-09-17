Sept 17 Conduit Capital Ltd

* Headline earnings per share ("HEPS") is expected to be between 14.5 cents and 15.3 cents for 10 months ended 30 June 2015

* Net asset value per share ("NAV") is expected to be between 172.1 cents and 180.5 cents for 10 months ended 30 june 2015