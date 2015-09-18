UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 18 Le Tanneur et Cie SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 28.0 million euros ($32.0 million)versus 27.6 million euros a year ago
* H1 current operating loss amounts to 1.0 million euros versus a loss of 2.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss group share amounted to 1.4 million euros versus a loss of 2.9 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1QKFbBK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.