BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
Sept 18 Anel Elektrik :
* Starts talks to sell Anel Telekomunikasyon shares
* Signs 60 days exclusivity agreement with Acredo Technology BV to sell Anel Telekomunikasyon shares Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.