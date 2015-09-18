Sept 18 Statoil Asa
* Johan Sverdrup contract awarded to FMC Technologies
* The contract involves establishment of a new and cost
efficient standard for subsea equipment
* Contract has an estimated value of 1.3 billion Norwegian
crowns ($160.29 million)
* Includes deliveries of 13 subsea trees and well heads, in
addition to three subsea templates and control systems
* In addition, contracts have been awarded for aftermarket
services and additional components related to Johan Sverdrup
* Contracts include options for further deliveries to cover
any future needs on Johan Sverdrup field, and other possible
field developments on Norway's continental shelf
* The award is based on a new standard vertical Subsea tree,
which has been developed in cooperation with the supplier market
and DNV. This new standard will help increase cost efficiency
for future subsea developments
Further company coverage:
$1 = 8.1102 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)