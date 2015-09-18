BRIEF-Meta Co says raises about $10 mln in equity financing
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
Sept 18 Consilium AB :
* Jan-Aug revenue 969.1 million Swedish crowns ($118.54 million) versus 747.1 million crowns year ago
* Jan-Aug order intake 954.0 million crowns versus 937.7 million crowns year ago
* Order backlog at Aug. 31 of 808.2 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1753 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Meta Co says raises about $10 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $20 million - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2n7MfUB)
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.