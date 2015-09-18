Dutch state to cut stake in ASR to 36.8 pct with share sale
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.
Sept 18 Kapital Yatirim Holding As :
* Proposes not to pay dividend for FY 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 4 The Dutch state is to sell 20 million shares in insurance company ASR in a transaction which will reduce its stake from 50.1 percent to 36.8 percent, the company said on Tuesday.
* Stocks up led by bullion shares (Adds analyst comments, adds levels)