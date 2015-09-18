UPDATE 2-South Africa's rand firms but risks remain; stocks also up
* Stocks up led by bullion shares (Adds analyst comments, adds levels)
Sept 18 Inspired Capital Plc :
* Group COO Jeremy Coombes, has resigned from board and will be leaving group with effect from Sept. 18
* Group CEO Ron Robson assumes Jeremy Coombes's responsibilities across business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Stocks up led by bullion shares (Adds analyst comments, adds levels)
SAO PAULO, April 4 Two recent bankruptcy protection filings by Brazilian construction companies pose no systemic risk to the country's real estate sector, Gilberto Occhi, chief executive officer at state lender Caixa Econômica Federal, said on Tuesday.