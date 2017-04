Sept 18 Dogan Gazetecilik :

* Hurriyet Gazetecilik to re-apply to merge with Dogan Gazetecilik

* Hurriyet Gazetecilik after merging Dogan Gazetecilik through takeover will increase its share capital and allocate new shares to Dogan Gazetecilik shareholders

* Exit rights per Dogan Gazetecilik share will be 1.18 lira ($0.3934)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9996 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)