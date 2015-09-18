Sept 18 Bayer AG

* Bayer aligns organization with Life Science businesses

* From January 1, 2016, company's business will be managed by three divisions

* Divisions are pharmaceuticals, consumer health and crop science

* Supervisory board resolved to appoint heads of divisions to board of management effective January 1, 2016

* Hartmut Klusik will also join board of management of Bayer ag as new labor director