BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria reports FY pre-tax profit 185.9 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group revenue of 14.38 billion naira versus 15.40 billion naira year ago
Sept 21 Siegfried Holding Ltd :
* All closing conditions on path toward Siegfried's acquisition of BASF's pharmaceutical supply business have been fulfilled
* Assumes that agreements between Siegfried and BASF and connected transfer of chemical-pharmaceutical production sites in France, Germany and Switzerland will be enforced as planned on September 30
* Aset Therapeutics Inc files to say it raised about $7.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouEVhE)