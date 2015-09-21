Sept 21 VIB Vermoegen AG :

* Utilizes interest-rate environment and has already secured terms for future by way of forward loans

* Average interest rate for loans expiring in 2016/17 which currently amounts to 4.5 to 5 pct will be reduced to around 2 pct

* This will result in lower interest expenses starting from 2016 fiscal year, with full benefit of this measure being effective from 2018 year on

