Sept 21 Facephi Biometria SA :

* Signs contract with one of Latin America bank for using company's facial recognition technology

* Name of bank has not been disclosed, but said bank is present in five countries, including Spain

* Says will license technology for total of $108,000 in first year over 3-year contract Source text: bit.ly/1QSgNOK

