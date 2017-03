Sept 21 Stobart Group Ltd

* Announce signing of a 14 year index-linked fuel supply agreement to a 40mwe waste wood-fuelled biomass plant

* Supply will commence in late 2017

* Signing of a 14 year index-linked fuel supply agreement to a 40mwe waste wood-fuelled biomass plant at port clarence, teesside, which has successfully reached financial close today.

* Supply will commence in late 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)