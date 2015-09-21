BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria reports FY pre-tax profit 185.9 mln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group revenue of 14.38 billion naira versus 15.40 billion naira year ago
Sept 21 Shire Plc :
* Shire receives European approval for Intuniv (Guanfacine Hydrochloride prolonged release tablets) as a non-stimulant ADHD treatment for children and adolescents
* EC decision to grant approval is based on data from three pivotal phase 3 studies investigating short
* Decision to grant marketing authorisation follows a positive opinion adopted by committee for medicinal products for human use (CHMP) in July 2015
* Decision applies to all 28 EU member states and Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* FY ended Dec 2016 group revenue of 14.38 billion naira versus 15.40 billion naira year ago
* Aset Therapeutics Inc files to say it raised about $7.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ouEVhE)